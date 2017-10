Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente has been a partner with the Sheriff’s Community Impact Program (SCIP) for over four years. They have generously supported the Deputy Friend Program which is one of SCIP’S most powerful mentoring programs offered to our most at-risk youth. The Deputy Friend Youth Outreach program is a unique collaborative and innovative effort that partners Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies with mental health professionals to deliver a powerful mentoring program for at-risk youth. Having a mental health professional who can work in direct partnership with our deputies increases our ability to meet the ever-increasing needs of our youth, families, and the community in which they live. The Deputy Friend Youth Outreach Program, with its Youth Advocate in place, is designed to strengthen the network of care for many of our most at-risk youth. The program runs concurrently with the school year, providing a minimum of 288 hours of intervention through youth advocacy provided by SCIP’S mental health professional and 216 hours of positive mentoring provided by a deputy sheriff. On behalf of the board of directors and staff for the Sheriff’s Community Impact Program, we want to thank Kaiser Permanente for their continued support and partnership in helping our youth and families stay connected to their community.